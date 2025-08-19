Watch the moment South Yorkshire Police’s most wanted burglar reaches speeds of 90mph and drives on the wrong side of the road, before he’s stopped and arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic footage shows the moment South Yorkshire Police’s most wanted burglar was arrested following a high-speed pursuit.

South Yorkshire Police say that, in the early hours of January 28, a Roads Proactive Policing Team (RPPT) officer sighted a Suzuki Cross in Penistone driving erratically, with the car believed to be on cloned plates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At around 1:15am, the officer requested the driver of the vehicle, now known to be Kyle Allen, to stop and when he failed to do so, a pursuit commenced.

Police say, during the pursuit, Allen was witnessed to reach speeds of 90mph and drive on the wrong side of the road, including on the motorway.

Providing commentary to his colleagues, the officer planned for a stinger, which was successful but didn’t stop Allen taking chances to evade police.

Kyle Allen. | South Yorkshire Police

To bring the pursuit to an end, the officer used their vehicle to push Allen off the road, bringing the car to a stop and Allen was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives from the Barnsley Neighbourhood Crime Team began piecing together his offending and submitting evidence.

Allen was charged with two counts of burglary, six counts of handling stolen goods, attempted burglary, attempted theft from a shop, threats to damage, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

On August 18, Kyle Allen, 19, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison, and disqualified from driving for three years and 10 months.

Detective Sergeant Dave Baker says “Allen had no regard for the law or for people across South Yorkshire”

Detective Sergeant Dave Baker said: “Burglary is an horrendous crime, the thieves not only steal people’s belongings, but they leave an emotional and traumatic impact on them for years, knowing someone has been able to enter their home, an invasion of someone’s safe space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Allen had no regard for the law or for people across South Yorkshire, his actions were selfish, and when it came to evading police contact, they were dangerous, risking innocent people’s lives on the roads in a pursuit.

“Those involved in criminality are more likely to take further risks on the roads. Our roads policing officers are highly skilled, experienced drivers and intercept criminals on the road to reduce that risk.

“After a great arrest, a meticulous investigation has led to securing a lengthy prison sentence for Allen and our communities will be better knowing a prolific criminal is behind bars.”