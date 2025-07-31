South Yorkshire Police recorded 73,917 speeding offences in the year ending March 2025, according to new data.

A review by Legal Expert found that the number of offences was very similar to the year before, when 74,508 people broke speed limits around the region.

Speeding drivers get three points added to their license as a minimum. Reaching 12 points within three years will disqualify them from driving.

The fixed penalty for speeding is £100. That means that a whopping £7,391,700 worth of potential penalties were racked up in 2024/25–though not all cases lead to a fine being paid.

Top 20 roads for speeding in South Yorkshire revealed.

According to the figures, South Yorkshire’s hotspot for speeding is on Penistone Road. The stretch of A61 near Rutland Road in Sheffield’s Kelham Island was the site of 5,822 offences.

That works out at around 16 offences per day in a popular part of Sheffield for both drivers and pedestrians.

More than 4,000 speeding offences were captured between Junctions 35 and 34 of the M1 Southbound, where the speed limit is 50mph. The same was true of the stretch between the M1 services at Woodall and Junction 31.

Doncaster and Barnsley each appear in the top 20 alongside Sheffield.

The ‘worst’ 20 roads for speeding in South Yorkshire along with the number of offences were:

A61 Penistone Road near Rutland Road, Sheffield (S) 5822

M1-4620B J35- J34 Southbound, Exceed a variable speed limit 50mph 4868

M1 Woodall Services-J31 Northbound TASCAR Near Scheme 4463

M1 J35a-35 Southbound 3279

M1-4620B J35- J34 Southbound, Exceed a variable speed limit 40mph 2809

Dashcam - South Yorkshire (location unconfirmed) 2298

M1-4666A J35 - J35A Northbound, Exceed a variable speed limit 50mph 2132

A1 TASCAR, Barnsdale to Redhouse, Doncaster 1759

M1-4434B J31 - J30 Southbound, Exceed a variable speed limit 50mph 1706

A61 Upper Hanover St at junction with Glossop Road 1681

A6102, Bochum Parkway, between Norton Roundabout and Norton Avenue, Sheffield 1647

A616(T) at Langsett, Barnsley (Eastbound) 1549

M1 J30-Woodall Services Northbound TASCAR Near Scheme 1241

M1 Woodall Services-J30 Southbound TASCAR Near Scheme 1120

M1 J33-J32 Southbound 1110

A625 Ecclesall Road South near Ringinglow Road, Sheffield (W) 1073

M1-4434A J30 - J31 Northbound, Exceed 70 mph motorway limit 969

M1-4491B J32 - J31 Southbound, Exceed a variable speed limit 50mph 956

A616(T) West from 800m past A61 island for 1.77km, Barnsley 909

M1-4491B J32 - J31 Southbound, Exceed a 70 mph motorway limit 757

South Yorkshire Police also revealed 25 of the worst speeding offenders in the region. At the top of this list was one driver who went over double the 70mph speed limit on the M1.

Three of the top ten highest speeds were in 50mph zones, including one person clocked at 127mph on the M1 Southbound.

One person breached 100mph while on the Mexborough Relief Road, which has a 40mph limit. The worst offence on a 30mph road, according to the data, was when a driver chose to hit 85mph in Goldthorpe.

Legal Expert learned of the five worst offences on 70mph, 60mph, 50mph, 40mph and 30mph roads.

25 of the worst speeding offenders in South Yorkshire with the speed clocked, speed limit and road:

143, 70, M1-4434B J31 - J30 Southbound

139, 70, M1-4666A J35 - J35A Northbound

132, 70, M1-4434A J30 - J31 Northbound

131, 70, M1-4550B J33-J32 Southbound

129, 70, M1-4666A J35 - J35A Northbound

127, 50, M1-4550B J33 - J32 Southbound

124, 50, M1 Woodall Services-J30 Southbound TASCAR Near Scheme

113, 60, M1-4666A J35 - J35A Northbound

110, 50, M1-4434A J30 - J31 Northbound

108, 60, M1-4666A J35 - J35A Northbound

106, 50, A57 Sheffield Parkway near the Manor Park exit,

March 24, 2025, 105, 50, A638 Great North Road near Lutterworth Drive, Doncaster (S)

103, 40, A6023 Mexborough Relief Road near Station Road, Doncaster

98, 40, A631 Bawtry Road near Rosemary Road, Rotherham E

97, 60, A616(T) West from 800m past A61 island for 1.77km, Barnsley

93, 60, A616(T) West from 800m past A61 island for 1.77km, Barnsley

91, 60, M1-4666A J35 - J35A Northbound

91, 40, A631 East Bawtry Road near Bent Lathes Avenue

91, 40, A635 Doncaster Road near Hillside, Ardsley, Barnsley

88, 40, A635 at Marr, Doncaster (Westbound)

85, 30, B6098 Furlong Road near Kennedy Drive, Goldthorpe, Barnsley (N)

84, 30, B6098 Furlong Road near Kennedy Drive, Goldthorpe, Barnsley (N)

83, 30, A628 Barnsley Road near Regina Crescent, Brierley,

82, 30, A628 Barnsley Road near Regina Crescent, Brierley, Barnsley (W)

80, 30, A61 Penistone Road near Rutland Road, Sheffield (S)

