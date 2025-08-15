Doncaster police recover more stolen vehicles in latest blitz

Police in Doncaster have recovered yet more stolen vehicles in another blitz on the city’s streets.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered a number of vehicles.

Two motorbikes were recovered and returned to their rightful owners, with one stolen from a yard and the other taken from a person's driveway.

After gathering statements from witnesses and victims, officers quickly initiated enquiries to find the stolen vehicles, with both soon located.

One was found dumped in bushes, with the other, which was stolen in Rotherham last week, located after being pursued by officers.

A third recovery saw officers locate a van which had been stolen from Grimsby earlier this month.

Doncaster East NPT Sergeant Simon Lovell said: "We take vehicle theft incredibly seriously.

"We recognise the impact it has on people and their livelihoods, and we will always make sure we leave no stone unturned to reunite stolen vehicles with their rightful owners."