Uninsured car billowing smoke driven by unlicensed driver seized by police

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Aug 2025, 10:51 BST
An uninsured car spotted billowing smoke with parts hanging off it and being driven by an unlicenced driver has been seized by police near Doncaster.

Officers from Humberside Police’s North Lincolnshire division stopped the vehicle in Belton.

A spokesperson said: “The vehicle was driving along the A161 with smoke pluming from the exhaust and components hanging from the under tray.

“A quick check on the vehicle showed it was uninsured, and after stopping the vehicle, it was also established the driver did not have a licence.

Police seized two vehicles in Belton, including the one on the left which was spotted belching smoke on the A161.

“The vehicle has been recovered, and that’s another uninsured vehicle off the roads, and an unlicensed driver having his day in court.

“Plenty more to go.”

In a later update, police confirmed the seizure of another vehicle and added: “It’s the day for it today, another uninsured vehicle taken off the roads of the Isle of Axholme.

“We keep fighting the good fight to make the roads a safer place.”

