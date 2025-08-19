Doncaster dad's plea after thieves steal van with son's birthday presents

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Aug 2025, 08:19 BST
A Doncaster dad has pleaded for information after thieves stole his van containing his son’s birthday presents and work tools.

In a Facebook appeal. dad Ricky Davidson shared a photo of the stolen van and said: “If anyone sees my van parked up or ditched anywhere in Donny, could you please let me know.

"It got taken last night (Sunday) around 1.30 from Askern with all my work tools in it and some of my son’s birthday stuff he bought himself at the weekend.

"It comes to something when you can’t even try and make a decent living for yourself when there’s people like this in the world.”

Dad Ricky Davidson is appealing for information after his van was stolen.placeholder image
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can also pass on details to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their call centre.

You can contact them anonymously without having to leave any of your details on 0800 555 111.

