Brand new speed cameras smashed in Doncaster hours after being installed

Brand new speed cameras have been smashed in Doncaster – just hours after they were installed.

The average speed check cameras had recently been installed on the A19 through Bentley and Toll Bar.

But within hours of their installation, the new devices had been wrecked by vandals.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Friday (15 August) we received two reports of criminal damage on Askern Road, Doncaster.

“It is reported that on Thursday (14 August) at around 1am, a recently installed average speed camera was damaged, and that a second average speed camera was damaged in the same area during the early hours of Friday morning.

“The average speed cameras were installed earlier that week as part of road safety improvement works being carried out by the City of Doncaster Council.

“Highways attended and removed the damaged cameras. Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.