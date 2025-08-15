Video: Burst pipe creates surprise fountain for drivers in Doncaster

This was the bizarre scene for drivers on a Doncaster road – when a burst pipe created a surprise fountain.

The incident happened on Barnby Dun Road at about 10.30pm last night when a hosepipe between the Stoneacre motor dealership and the Roger Tuby funfair being used to supply water to the Sandall Park site ruptured, creating a water spout for motorists to contend with.

One said: “I was just driving along and all of a sudden there’s a fountain in the road. Crazy.”