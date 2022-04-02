Wycombe Wanderers 2 Doncaster Rovers 0 RECAP: Rovers look doomed to relegation after defeat at Adams Park
Time is running out for Doncaster Rovers in their bid to beat the drop.
And today could prove to be a key juncture in the League One relegation battle.
Rovers face a tough task at play-off chasing Wycombe Wanderers having not managed a goal in their last four games.
They hope to close the four-point gap on fifth bottom Fleetwood Town – who travel to bottom side Crewe Alexandra.
Morecambe host Burton Albion, AFC Wimbledon go to Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham visit Sunderland.
Refresh this page for the latest updates from Adams Park.
Doncaster Rovers boss demands more from strikers but has message for EVERY player ahead of Wycombe Wanderers game
Time to take a few more risks? This is what Doncaster Rovers' boss said about the game plan going into last six games
LIVE: Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 17:10
MATCH DETAILS
Wycombe Wanderers 2 Doncaster Rovers 0
Goals: McCleary 18, Mehmeti 75
Wycombe: Stockdale, Jacobson (Obita 77), Tafazolli, McCarthy, Stewart, Horgan, Scowen, McCleary (Wheeler 76), Wing, Mehmeti, Vokes (Akinfenwa 85). Subs: Dickinson, Young, Hanlan, Forino.
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle (Galbraith 86), Younger, Williams, Olowu, Rowe (Horton 77), Clayton (Odubeko 71), Bostock, Smith, Martin, Griffiths. Subs: Jones, Gardner, Dodoo, Barlow.
Referee: John Busby
FULL TIME
It’s all over here, and that’s probably extinguished any realistic hopes of survival.
Not a bad performance from Rovers but it’s not enough.
They’re susceptible at the back and can’t score goals and I’m afraid that’s only going to end one way.
Rovers seven points from safety now and in need of a miracle to stay up from here.
90+4 DOUBLE SAVE
Stockdale with saves to deny Martin and then Younger. It just won’t go in.
90+3 OFF THE LINE
Odubeko with an effort from close range cleared off the line. The goal drought goes on.
89 CLOSE
Bostock curls a freekick from distance just wide.
84 NOT HAPPENING
Bostock finds Griffiths in the box with a lovely ball but the Rovers man just can’t get it under control.
80 SINKING FEELING
The worst case scenerio today was a Rovers defeat and Fleetwood win - and that’s how it is playing out.
Fleetwood now 3-1 up at Crewe.
79 ROWE OFF
Rowe’s hobbled off for Rovers to add to their woes. Horton comes on.
75 GOAL WYCOMBE
Mehmeti cuts inside and his shot squirms past Mitchell who got a hand on it but can’t keep it out.
Sucker punch.
Martin with another effort from distance but it’s straight at Stockdale. It opened up for him there.