Wycombe Wanderers 2 Doncaster Rovers 0 RECAP: Rovers look doomed to relegation after defeat at Adams Park

Time is running out for Doncaster Rovers in their bid to beat the drop.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 11:48 am
Updated Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 5:11 pm

And today could prove to be a key juncture in the League One relegation battle.

Rovers face a tough task at play-off chasing Wycombe Wanderers having not managed a goal in their last four games.

They hope to close the four-point gap on fifth bottom Fleetwood Town – who travel to bottom side Crewe Alexandra.

Adams Park. Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Morecambe host Burton Albion, AFC Wimbledon go to Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham visit Sunderland.

Refresh this page for the latest updates from Adams Park.

LIVE: Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 17:10

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:46

MATCH DETAILS

Wycombe Wanderers 2 Doncaster Rovers 0

Goals: McCleary 18, Mehmeti 75

Wycombe: Stockdale, Jacobson (Obita 77), Tafazolli, McCarthy, Stewart, Horgan, Scowen, McCleary (Wheeler 76), Wing, Mehmeti, Vokes (Akinfenwa 85). Subs: Dickinson, Young, Hanlan, Forino.

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle (Galbraith 86), Younger, Williams, Olowu, Rowe (Horton 77), Clayton (Odubeko 71), Bostock, Smith, Martin, Griffiths. Subs: Jones, Gardner, Dodoo, Barlow.

Referee: John Busby

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 17:10

FULL TIME

It’s all over here, and that’s probably extinguished any realistic hopes of survival.

Not a bad performance from Rovers but it’s not enough.

They’re susceptible at the back and can’t score goals and I’m afraid that’s only going to end one way.

Rovers seven points from safety now and in need of a miracle to stay up from here.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:55

90+4 DOUBLE SAVE

Stockdale with saves to deny Martin and then Younger. It just won’t go in.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:54

90+3 OFF THE LINE

Odubeko with an effort from close range cleared off the line. The goal drought goes on.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:49

89 CLOSE

Bostock curls a freekick from distance just wide.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:45

84 NOT HAPPENING

Bostock finds Griffiths in the box with a lovely ball but the Rovers man just can’t get it under control.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:41

80 SINKING FEELING

The worst case scenerio today was a Rovers defeat and Fleetwood win - and that’s how it is playing out.

Fleetwood now 3-1 up at Crewe.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:40

79 ROWE OFF

Rowe’s hobbled off for Rovers to add to their woes. Horton comes on.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:35

75 GOAL WYCOMBE

Mehmeti cuts inside and his shot squirms past Mitchell who got a hand on it but can’t keep it out.

Sucker punch.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:35

75 SHOT

Martin with another effort from distance but it’s straight at Stockdale. It opened up for him there.

