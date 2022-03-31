Latest team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Wycombe Wanderers

Smith suffered a dead leg during last weekend’s defeat to Charlton Athletic and sat out training earlier in the week.

And the on-loan Arsenal midfielder is not the only player in Rovers’ squad who will be given until the last minute to prove their fitness.

"Matt’s done a little bit of training today,” said boss Gary McSheffrey. “He’s missed a couple of days of training.

Matt Smith

"We’re going to have a few where we’ll have to decide late on.

"There might be a couple of fitness tests tomorrow or Saturday. Nothing’s concrete just yet.”

Meanwhile, striker Reo Griffiths is in contention to start as shot-shy Rovers bid to end a four-game goal drought.

The former Tottenham and Lyon frontman has been nursing Achilles and hamstring issues – and was an unused substitute as his team struggled for attacking impetus against Charlton.

"Reo’s also done a bit of training this week,” said McSheffrey.

“For a few weeks he’s missed training all week and been available for a couple of matchday squads and looked a little bit rusty because of that.

"He made a good impact initially. He got up to some good fitness levels quite quick to be honest having not played in France for quite a while.

"Yes, he’ll come into contention definitely.”

Ethan Galbraith and Mipo Odubeko were both eased back into training today after returning from international duty.

Galbraith captained Northern Ireland U21s in Friday’s Euros qualifier in Slovakia which they lost 2-1 and featured for 45 minutes in a 5-0 friendly defeat to France in Calais on Tuesday night.