Doncaster Rovers boss demands more from strikers but has message for EVERY player ahead of Wycombe Wanderers game

But he also says the whole team must do the basics better to end their goal famine.

Rovers, the lowest scorers in League One with just 28 goals from 40 games, have not scored in their last four matches.

They face a very difficult task at play-off chasing Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday as they attempt to reignite their ailing survival bid.

Jordy Hiwula and Joe Dodoo in action against Charlton Athletic.

After Mipo Odubeko played as a lone striker in last month’s 4-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town, McSheffrey has tried three different striker pairings in the last three games without any success.

Jordy Hiwula and Joe Dodoo failed to spark against Charlton Athletic last weekend so Reo Griffiths and Odubeko could come into contention for a start at Adams Park.

McSheffrey was asked before this weekend’s game if he needed more from his strikers or whether they needed better service.

"We’ve spoken about this a few times,” said Rovers’ boss. “I think the key word is ‘accountability’ as an individual.

"We’ve said on several occasions you need more from certain individuals.

"On the flip side the service may not have been great.

"But in terms of just the basics, we’ve not done the basics well enough in a few areas of the pitch.

"By that I mean running round, pressing, high intensity stuff, getting hold of the football, having a good first touch, having a picture of where the next pass is going.

"That comes from within really.

"You can prepare for who you’re coming up against and find areas of weakness and put game plans together and then you hope that players can deliver it.

"Whether or not they can...and then it’s about doing it on a consistent basis as well.

"You just want a bit more consistency in the basics of football and sometimes that helps you get through the rough patches.”