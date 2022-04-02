Time to take a few more risks? This is what Doncaster Rovers' boss said about the game plan going into last six games

Rovers have adopted a defensive game plan under their rookie boss – particularly on their travels – following their most productive chunk of the season in late January and February.

They found a way to win at MK Dons, Sunderland and Lincoln City by predominantly being solid defensively and nicking something at the other end.

Rovers are deep in the relegation mire and probably need to win at least four of their last six games to have any chance of surviving in League One.

But, when asked by the Free Press if now was the time to take more risks and perhaps try to take the game to the opposition more, McSheffrey hinted he will stick to a defensive-minded approach against the play-off chasing Chairboys.

“It depends what opposition you come up against,” said McSheffrey. “It [the game plan] has to change from week to week.

“You go to Wycombe on Saturday and you have to respect what they’re good at.

“What they’re good at is they are relentless in how they play.

“They gets shots off, they get balls in the box, they get the ball forward quickly and they link play well and get runners off strikers and midfield runners in beyond.

“You’ve got to play what the teams give you and play what you’re coming up against and try and find a way of getting the points on the day.

“We know how Wycombe play,” he added.

“It’s whether first and foremost we can stop that and then implement our bits of play as well.”

Reo Griffiths is in contention to start in attack as Rovers seek to end a four-game goal drought at Adams Park.

Eighth-placed Wycombe themselves have only scored one goal in their last three games but are unbeaten in five.

Elsewhere, fifth bottom Fleetwood Town travel to bottom side Crewe in a key game at the foot of the table.

Rovers are currently four points adrift of Fleetwood but the Cod Army have two games in hand.