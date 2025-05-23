Reform UK to reject Doncaster Mayor’s invitation to ‘executive group’, leader says

Reform UK have rejected an invitation from the Labour Mayor of Doncaster to join “executive group” discussions ahead of decision making in cabinet.

Group leader Councillor Guy Aston said his party would impact decision making through the council’s normal scrutiny processes.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We were not being offered what I would consider genuine cabinet positions. There were no portfolios, no authority, no decision making.

“We did not quite thoroughly understand why we should be there and we have turned it down.”

Councillor Guy Aston spoke to the Local Demorcracy Reporting Service ahead of the City of Doncaster Council AGM. | LDRS

It follows a letter to Mayor Ros Jones from Conservative group leader Cllr Steve Cox declaring his party would not be accepting the invite either.

Cox’s letter said: “The Conservative group are proud of the fact we will not be part of your back room conversations.

“We would like an open and transparent council that scrutinizes decisions and keeps accurate records. It’s highly unlikely we will see either under the present arrangements.”

Aston acknowledged that Mayor Ros Jones holds a lot of executive power for decision making, but insisted those decisions needed to come through council and committees where his party would thoroughly scrutinise.

He said: “It is going to be a matter of what I like to call ‘constructive opposition’. We are not going to sit there and veto, veto, veto.”

Reform UK surged to 37 seats on the City of Doncaster Council in the local elections in May.

It means the party form a very large opposition to Labour’s directly elected mayor – who holds much of the power in the city.