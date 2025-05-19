The Doncaster Conservatives have called for change in the city council’s scrutiny procedures after rejecting the Mayor’s invitation to join a private, unofficial executive group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour’s Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones extended the invite to Reform UK and Tory councillors in order to allow them “input” on key decisions.

Before the election, opposition councillors were not party to these pre-decision discussions between the Mayor, cabinet and council directors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative group leader Councillor Steve Cox wrote to the Mayor to inform her that he and deputy leader, Cllr Nick Allen, would not be accepting the invitation.

Conservative councillors Steve and Jane Cox with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2019.

He said residents did not vote for there to be “back room” discussions “with no scrutiny”, which they believe would allow Jones to “say that you have met with all groups before you make the decision anyway”.

“That’s not how democratic decision making should work and you know it,” the letter said.

Cox said the group were left feeling “uncomfortable and perturbed” by the invitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: “There is a structure already in place to have conversations with all councillors from all parties, it’s called scrutiny.

“We feel scrutiny is broken! If you wish to have back-room conversations that are not recorded then the present situation is perfect. But it doesn’t work when your aim is openness and transparency.

“Scrutinise before the cabinet, then it gives the cabinet the information from all party members.”

Mayor Ros Jones invited Reform UK and Conservative councillors to a private, informal executive group. The move was said to have offered opposition parties "input" on cabinet decision-making. | Archive

Cox questioned the Mayor’s use of rule 16 and rule 15 decisions, which allows the executive to make decisions quickly in urgent situations or when the usual 28 days notice is not feasible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I fully understand why this was used during Covid,” Cox wrote, “But you still use it now!”

He said these decisions are now used as a “political choice” to “stop scrutiny”.

Mayor Jones’ team declined to comment on Cllr Cox’s letter.

The letter finished: “The Conservative group are proud of the fact we will not be part of your back room conversations.

“We would like an open and transparent council that scrutinizes decisions and keeps accurate records. It’s highly unlikely we will see either under the present arrangements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The invitation to join the pre-cabinet executive group would include three Reform UK councillors, if the party accepts.

It is understood this would include group leader Cllr Guy Aston and his deputy, Cllr Rachel Reed, as well as the party whip – who is yet to be appointed.

Full council will meet for the first time since the May 1 elections on Friday, May 23, 2025.