Doncaster Council: Plans for 186-home development recommended for approval
The plans would see the homes built on a patch of former Green Belt land off of Averley Lane in Balby South, Doncaster – the land was formally removed from the Green Belt when the council agreed its Local Plan in 2021.
A report to be put to councillors on the planning committee states: “The site is allocated for housing within the Doncaster Local Plan and is therefore acceptable in principle.”
143 of the homes are set to be “market housing” with the other 43 marked as “affordable homes”.
The application needs to go before the planning committee due to the number of representations received.
The application received 72 third party representations objecting to the plans – it has also received two neutral representations and one in support.
Officials have recommended the committee grants planning permission, subject to a number of conditions.
The committee report states the developer should be required to pay for bus service improvements – totalling more than £100,000 – and £50,000 to a scheme for Green Belt compensatory improvements.
Councillors on the planning committee meet on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, to discuss the application.
