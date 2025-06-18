Doncaster is set to receive an additional £1million in funding for adult education and skills development from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, reports show.

The money will be split between the City of Doncaster Council – which will receive an additional £640,000 – and Doncaster College – getting an extra £360,000.

It will form part of the Adult Skills Fund (ASF), previously the Adult Education Budget.

A report, which will be presented to Mayor Ros Jones’ cabinet at their first meeting post-election, states: “[Doncaster Council] has successfully lobbied for an increase in its local budget allocation for ASF.

“As a result of these negotiations, SYMCA has formally approved an additional £1m for the Doncaster area, with CDC being granted an additional £640,000 for the academic year 2025/26, on top of its usual annual £814,000 budget.”

SYMCA will not ratify the allocations until the end of June, however, due to the necessity that “delivery can commence as quickly as possible”, the cabinet is being asked to accept receipt of the funding in advance of its approval.

The ASF is administered by the Adult, Family, and Community Learning (AFCL) Service, the cabinet report says.

“This service already delivers a strong core offer across English, Maths, Digital, and ESOL (English for Speakers of other Languages),” it states, “as well as Family and Community Learning.”

Extra funding from SYMCA will “strengthen” structure and capacity at the service.