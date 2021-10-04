Uninsured car taken off the streets after driver attempted to trick police in Doncaster

A driver left their uninsured car in Doncaster town centre whilst they went inside a bookies to place a bet.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 4th October 2021, 6:05 am

The Audi A3 was seized by the Central Neighbourhood Policing Team in the Marketplace on the afternoon of Sunday, October 3.

They said: “The driver had blocked the road while he nipped in to the bookies to place a bet.

"Unfortunately for him when we checked the car it showed as having no insurance in place.”

The car has been seized by police.

The driver claimed to have temporary insurance on the vehicle but police were sceptical.

"We gave him time to go through some emails and make some phone calls to find the elusive policy,” they said.

"Our gambler tried a long shot of craftily ringing the insurance policy to take out a policy, which he tried to convince us had been taken out two weeks ago.

"This ploy fell at the first hurdle when we looked at the start date and time.

"We saw that it was 20 minutes after we had first spoken to him.

"The vehicle has been recovered and he will be reported to court for driving without insurance.

"When the fun stops, stop.”

