The 10 worst Covid hotspots in Doncaster where Coronavirus rates are the highest

The latest NHS figures show the number of cases recorded in the seven days to September 27 and how high the rate per 100,000 is.

The case rate for Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, was 522.1 - up from 409.5 the previous week. The UK national average is 359.5

A total of 44,986 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 30 (Thursday), up from 44,727 on Wednesday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,742 over the period, to 7,807,036.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 891 people had died in the area by September 30 (Thursday) – up from 890 on Wednesday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is an increase on five the previous week.

They were among 11,952 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

In some areas, the number of cases recorded may have fallen from the previous week, however the infection rate is still higher in these areas than in other parts of Doncaster - and the national average.

1. Tickhill and Wadworth For the seven days to September 27 this area had a case rate per 100,000 people of 928.2 with a total of 60 cases, up by 27 ( 81.8 per cent) from the previous week.

2. New Rossington For the seven days to September 27 this area had a case rate per 100,000 people of 889.7 with a total of 68 cases, up by 13( 23.6 per cent) from the previous week.

3. Sprotbrough For the seven days to September 27 this area had a case rate per 100,000 people of 715.1 with a total of 54 cases, up by 16 (42.1per cent) from the previous week.

4. Hatfield West For the seven days to September 27 this area had a case rate per 100,000 people of 703.7 with a total of 60 cases, down by 12 ( 16.7 per cent) from the previous week.