Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and Tips for Wednesday’s Seven-Race Card

Racing returns to Doncaster Racecourse on Wednesday evening with a seven-race card, which features two novice contests and five handicaps.

Read on for a full preview of and tips from the Doncaster card, courtesy of Racing TV, who provide all the latest free bets offers.

Kicking off the evening’s action is a two-year-old fillies’ novice, run over seven furlongs (5.15). All but one of the runners has previous racecourse experience; the odd one out being James Ferguson’s Flash Of Fire, who sports a useful pedigree and could be decent on debut under Oisin Murphy. She will have to be very professional here, though, if she is to get past Ralph Beckett’s Crystal Pier who, under Rossa Ryan, might be able to improve on a decent third of nine on her debut at Newbury.

Another two-year-olds’ race follows; this time a five-furlong novice contest (5.45). Half of the field of 12 are newcomers, with the best of those with form potentially being Grace Harris’ Exclamation, who has placed on three occasions already and ran a decent race when ultimately outclassed in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. Having had time to freshen up, he could break his maiden in what is easier company today.

Race three is a six-furlong handicap (6.20). This isn’t a high-grade race, but it is a competitive one nonetheless with most of the seven runners bringing solid recent form to the table. Missmimi was a winner last time out, while Punchbowl Flyer and Hurstwood placed when last seen. Tim Easterby’s Ishe Worth Agamble looks to have a very strong chance on ground that agrees with him, and remaining on the same mark as when producing a good run over course and distance for fourth of 12 last time.

The fourth race is another six-furlong handicap (6.50), and looks another tight affair. Clive Cox’s Sergeant Pep ought to have a good chance here, having run well on seasonal reappearance at Haydock in May, and could take a step forward on the same mark here, particularly given conditions he likes. Irish Nectar could run a good race, having slipped a couple of pounds in the handicap lately, and Golden Strike might be able to bounce back to better form on a surface he is proven on already.

Following is a fillies’ handicap, run over a mile and a quarter (7.20). We’ve only six runners here, yet this is another quality race which appears very open with a number of possible outcomes. Jack Channon’s filly Pomme Pomme won five consecutive races earlier this year but, still managing a place last time out, is holding her level of form quite well despite a sharp rise in the weights. Ela’s Gem, Model Yuko and Roarin’ Success all won their last starts, with Model Yuko looking most likely to oblige again. Ralph Beckett’s little-exposed Perfect Your Craft, though, looks to have lots of ability on testing ground and could emerge as our winner today.

The penultimate race is a mile handicap for three-year-olds (7.55). Trained by Daniel and Claire Kubler, Echo Of Glory looks to have strong claims, having come down a pound and having form on softer ground. Charming Fellow might be tempting, but he has yet to run this term and may need to gain race fitness to win here. Law Degree might have reached a workable mark now, and could be worth considering.

Finally, the evening’s racing concludes with a seven-furlong handicap for three-year-olds (8.30). We could expect conditions at the track to be particularly testing at the end of the card, so good form in comparable circumstances may speak the loudest here. On that note, Alice Haynes’ Unforgettable Belle achieved her sole win from six starts on heavy ground at Leicester last year. While her two runs this season have been underwhelming, she might recapture her winning form given the ground she is best on.

Doncaster selections - Wednesday:

5.15 - Crystal Pier

5.45 - Exclamation

6.20 - Ishe Worth Agamble

6.50 - Sergeant Pep

7.20 - Perfect Your Craft

7.55 - Echo Of Glory