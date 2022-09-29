Doncaster Rovers suffer double injury blow ahead of Rochdale trip

Rovers are also sweating on the fitness of several other unnamed players who are ‘touch and go’ for this weekend.

Boss Gary McSheffrey said: "We will give them until the last minute and see if they can train tomorrow.

Doncaster's Tommy Rowe is out of their next two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s no major ones, but there’s a few touch and go.”

Both Rowe and Taylor missed last weekend’s clash against Crawley due to hamstring injuries.

Asked if they could be back for Tuesday’s trip to Hartlepool, McSheffrey said: “Potentially. Tommy probably not, Tayls has been a bit ill this week with a throat infection so in terms of his injury, he’s not too far away.

"He probably would have been training with the group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

McSheffrey could not provide a timescale on Rowe’s return.

He said: "Hopefully just as soon as possible, but when you have got three games coming up in a week he could miss three games.

"It’s just how his hamstring feels come next week.”

Midfielder Ben Close went off with cramp against Crawley but has trained all week and is ‘looking good’, McSheffrey said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reo Griffiths could ‘potentially’ be involved this weekend after returning to full training this week.

The striker is yet to play this season due to injury.

McSheffrey said: "He’s one that could be chucked in. He’s going to be way behind (on match fitness) but he is a young lad. Sometimes you can go and play off the cuff, off the adrenaline.