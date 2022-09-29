George Miller reveals clever penalty trick with Doncaster Rovers teammates

Some onlookers thought the skipper wanted to take the kick with the game finely poised at 1-1 and pressure riding on the outcome of the match following three straight league defeats.

But it was all part of the plan, as Miller explained.

Doncaster's George Miller celebrates scoring against Crawley Town last time out.

"When I give it to him it just takes a bit of pressure off me because you're not giving other teams the chance to get a message to their keeper about which way I go.”

The tactic worked as Miller slotted the ball home from 12 yards, but not before a moment or two of hesitation.

"There was a bit of panic,” he admitted.

"I didn't expect him to stand up as long as he did, but it tucked nicely in the bottom corner.”

Tommy Rowe previously took the ball off Miller before his penalty against Northampton Town, which was delayed by a few minutes as Lee Tomlin received treatment.

That was done for the same reason, Rowe previously revealed, with the spot kick ultimately proving the difference in a narrow win.

Rovers do not have a designated penalty taker this season, boss Gary McSheffrey admitted, which explains why Lee Tomlin stepped up against Mansfield Town last month.

Miller, who has now scored five goals, said: “All the penalties can mount up.

"I've never really taken them in my career and you can see lads go from nine goals to 14 just on penalties and it looks a lot better in the Sunday paper.”

He played down the potential for conflict with Tomlin should he also be on the pitch when one is awarded in future.

Miller said: "I'm never going to disrespect Lee, he's an old pro who's been there and done it and I haven't done half as much in the game as him.

"I just would say I'm a No 9, I want to be scoring as many goals as possible so between me and him it'll get sorted but fingers crossed I'm on the next one.”

McSheffrey added: “There's nothing to sort out.