Former Doncaster Rovers midfielder John Bostock plays trial game for Nottingham Forest against Palermo

Former Doncaster Rovers midfielder John Bostock reportedly featured as a trialist for Nottingham Forest U21s last week.

By Steve Jones
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 11:57 am
The former Tottenham and Crystal Palace wonderkid, now 30, left Rovers this summer after turning down a new contract and has been without a club since.

According to various reports, he started as Forest’s youngsters were beaten 1-0 in a friendly against Serie B outfit Palermo at Manchester City's Academy Stadium on Friday.

Nottingham Forest’s official website made no mention of Bostock but listed a ‘Trialist’ in their starting XI.

Bostock previously made nine appearances during a loan spell with Forest in the 2019/20 season.

He played 43 times for Doncaster after joining in January 2021.

Discussing Bostock’s departure, Rovers’ head of football operations James Coppinger said: “John turned his contract down but I can’t speak highly enough of him as both a person and a player.

Doncaster Rovers' John Bostock following the last game of the 2021/22 season against Oxford United.

“I played with him when he first signed and I was around him last season. He’s a great guy and the way he’s conducted himself throughout this process has been excellent.

“He feels he can play at a higher level and doesn’t want to step into League Two which we respect, and wish him all the best from the club’s perspective.

“He was really good in how he communicated, he had the club’s best interests at heart and was honest all the way through.”

Bostock is not the only player who left Doncaster in the wake of their relegation still looking for a new club.

Forward Joe Dodoo, who scored eight goals in all competitions last term, remains a free agent after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent during pre-season.

