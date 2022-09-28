The 20-year-old man mountain, who was 6ft 5in tall at the last count, is currently back at his parent club Birmingham City to receive treatment on tendonitis in his knees.

He has made five appearances for Rovers this term, but it is unclear whether he will play for them again with his loan set to finish in January.

Doncaster's Josh Andrews wins a header against AFC Wimbledon.

McSheffrey said: "It's a slow process, tendonitis in his knees, with the size of him and another growth spurt as well, apparently.

"I don't expect to see him back any time soon. There's no timescale on it.”

He added: "I had the injury throughout my career. It can be a long one, it can be niggly one, it's going to take time.”

Doncaster hope to have Reo Griffiths available for selection soon to boost McSheffrey’s forward options.

The Rovers boss admitted a lack of depth in the position had influenced his tactical decision-making in recent weeks, but went with two strikers in Saturday’s win over Crawley.

He said: "It was good to get Kieran (Agard) up there. I thought his performance levels against Lincoln deserved the start.

"We're just trying to manage the fitness levels of certain players so they are always available."

On Griffiths, who has yet to appear for Rovers this season, McSheffrey added: "Reo trained with the squad in the warm-up.

"We just need to see how sharp he is and training with the group will do him good.”