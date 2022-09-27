The winger, 20, signed a two-year deal at the Eco-Power Stadium this summer after impressing on trial and scored his fourth goal of the campaign – and second in as many matches – in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Crawley Town.

Despite having never made a professional appearance before this season, Hurst has quickly established himself as an important member of McSheffrey’s side and is yet to miss a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McSheffrey said: "If he keeps producing goals like that, people will be watching him.

"He's a bit of a throwback winger.”

All four of Hurst’s goals for Doncaster have caught the eye.

His latest strike was his first from inside the 18-yard box but saw him receive the ball in his own half before driving past three defenders on his way into the area, where he poked home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster's Kyle Hurst breaks through on goal against Crawley Town.

McSheffrey said: "Just as I thought he was really tired, he produces that

"That's four goals in his breakthrough season.”

The youngster was scouted by Rovers while playing for former club Birmingham City’s under-21 side in a pre-season friendly against non-league outfit Hednesford Town in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurst opened the scoring in that match with Blues teammate and Doncaster loanee Josh Andrews also finding the back of the net.

McSheffrey admitted he was ‘quietly’ pleased with himself for uncovering such a talent in Hurst but added: “I won't shout about it.

"You get some right, you get some wrong. Kyle's definitely one I think will be a good one.”

A fourth goal in all competitions last weekend saw Hurst move within one goal of Rovers’ top-scorer George Miller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller played the ball to Hurst before his epic solo run to goal – and might have expected a return pass for his hat-trick.

Still, the striker was in a forgiving mood after the match and joked: "His Papa John's goal doesn't count so he's only on three. He could have passed to me at the end too!