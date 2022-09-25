Doncaster Rovers defender Bobby Faulkner attracting Premier League interest
Doncaster Rovers defender Bobby Faulkner is on the radar of a Premier League club.
The 18-year-old centre-back has been a breakthrough star for Gary McSheffrey's side this season after bursting onto the scene at first-team level.
Read More
He was previously set for a loan spell in non-league, with National League North side Boston United and Northern Premier League outfit Gainsborough Trinity thought to be interested.
Most Popular
But injuries to several senior players saw him rewarded with an opportunity earlier than expected and the youth-team graduate has since made seven appearances.
Faulkner, from Norton, was benched for Saturday’s 4-1 win over Crawley Town.
He was named man of the match on his full debut for his hometown club as Rovers kept a clean sheet in their 1-0 win over Northampton Town last month.
A difficult afternoon against Mansfield Town the following week saw him taken out of the starting XI.
But he was reinstated against Swindon Town after McSheffrey admitted he may have made a mistake dropping him.