Summer signing Long replaced Faulkner for his full league debut for Doncaster Rovers in what was McSheffrey’s only change to his starting XI following the Mansfield defeat.

McSheffrey previously conceded 18-year-old Faulkner endured a tough day at the office against the Stags following a bright start to his Rovers career.

Doncaster's Adam Long heads at goal against Barrow.

His replacement, Long, 21, put in a ‘steady’ shift alongside Ro-Shaun Williams at centre-back but could not prevent Doncaster slipping to their second successive defeat as they were beaten 2-0 in Cumbria.

McSheffrey said: "He (Faulkner) has been great for us but we’ve brought Adam Long in so we felt we’d give him an opportunity.

"It might have been a night for Bobby. It was a night where we needed some more characters.

"It was a toss of the coin.”

Ex-Wigan youngster Long might have opened the scoring in the first half when his back-post header flew wide.

On his performance overall, McSheffrey said: "I thought he was steady but I think we need a little bit more oomph from him at times.

"He’s quite casual and laid back. If you have got the shirt you need to want to keep it and show you really want to keep it.”

McSheffrey continued: "Bobby is chomping at the bit to play football. Against Mansfield he just come up a little bit short against an experienced team.