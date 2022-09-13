Doncaster Rovers player ratings after below-par display and defeat at Barrow

Rovers started brightly but were increasingly second best as their hosts grew into the game before taking a first-half lead through Ben Whitfield.

Tyrell Warren doubled Barrow's lead after the break with Pete Wild's side unlucky not to win by a bigger scoreline as more chances came and went.

Brace yourself for our player ratings after a bad night at the office for Gary McSheffrey's men.

Doncaster Rovers player ratings.

A few shaky moments early on but settled as the first half wore on. Made two good saves to deny Ben Whitfield but then appeared to let one slip through his hands for the first goal. Denied Robbie Grotts and Billy Waters with good saves in the second half and did well to keep the score at 2-0.

Started well but his influence waned as the team's fortunes went increasingly downhill.

A rare off night and spawned a great chance to equalise just before half time. Needs to be utilised further forward, surely.

Looked well up for it from the off and was probably Doncaster's best defender - although the bar was low - but still didn't enjoy his best night as Rovers' defence struggled to hold back the barrage of attacks.

Should have scored with a back-post header early on but produced some brilliant acrobatics to hack a dangerous cross clear minutes later. Slipped for the second goal, otherwise steady, if unspectacular.

A below-par display as Doncaster lost the midfield battle. Replaced just after the hour mark.

Showed flashes of quality and dropped deep to try and create something but couldn't find a moment of quality.

Struggled to get going all night, which has been the story of his season so far. Often cut a frustrated figure on the right-hand side as little went his way.

Huffed and puffed but fed off scraps. Everything played into his path quickly came back where it came from.

Full of enthusiasm and wilful running but lacked quality when he did get on the ball.

Brought plenty of endeavour off the bench but unable to fashion a chance.