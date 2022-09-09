The Northern Premier League Division One East takes no prisoners and not every young player getting a taste of senior football for the first time can handle the rigours of boggy pitches, cold showers and knee-high tackles.

“We do have some players who think they are above it,” Frickley Athletic’s co-director Phil McCroakam tells The Free Press.

"It’s a credit to Bobby that he took it on and didn’t see it in any way as being a backwards step.”

Doncaster Rovers’ breakout star signed up for a youth loan with the struggling Blues in January, two months after penning his first professional contract at the age of 17.

McCroakam explains how the deal came about.

"We have always had a good relationship with Rovers, our former chairman (Stuart Highfield) up until the end of last season was on the board there and still knows the guys quite well. (Gary) McSheffrey (Doncaster’s first-team manager) also played for us for a little but before his body gave up on him.

Local lad Faulkner is already a fans' favourite at the Eco-Power Stadium.

"Bobby was put forward; how it often works is through contacts and just reaching out sometimes when you are short.

"The league clubs are happy to get the lads out in preparation for being released or for a test.”

In Faulkner’s case, it was the latter.

"From December onwards we were on a slide,” recalls McCroakam, who has been involved with Frickely for more than a decade.

Bobby Faulkner clears the danger against Salford City.

"Bobby was one of the highlights towards the end of the season, he helped us in the battle against relegation.

"If you asked any of the fans what he brought it was fight, bite and determination – real qualities for a lad of that age.”

The Free Press was told Faulkner received the man of the match award in each of his first four games – a claim McCroakam can’t verify – prompting Frickley to make him ineligible for the vote in his fifth appearance.

His loan was also extended for a further month.

“He definitely helped, but ultimately we lost him to an injury and he missed the last half a dozen games,” says McCroakam.

Frickley were relegated at the end of last season, finishing three points from safety.

"He would have made a difference," adds McCroakam.

"We massively enjoyed having him here and he seemed to enjoy being part of that dressing room even though it was a challenging season.

"Between him and his mum they just enjoyed their time at the club. There were two or three clubs who put in for him on loan but I think there was a degree of loyalty.”

Faulkner is yet to pass his driving test drive so his mum was tasked with ferrying him to and from training and matches.

"He comes from a family that’s investing their time in his development as a footballer,” says McCroakam.

"He is a lovely fella. The manager (Dave Frecklington), everyone around the club, my co-director Penny (Wall), spoke very highly of him.”

The youngster was trusted at the heart of Frickley’s defence despite being just 17.

"It's a little bit unusual,” says McCroakam, “normally we might pop them out at full-back so they are a little bit better protected but that wasn’t necessary with Bobby.

"He didn’t have any disciplinary issues. He likes a tackle but I never saw him being aggressive in a confrontational way.

”He was 17 going into a changing room full of men but he never seemed to be fazed.”

McCroakam doesn’t recall a standout moment in West Yorkshire for Faulkner, who joined Rovers at under-16 level, but adds: “The standout thing is the context of his age and experience.

"He looked perfectly capable – more than capable. Given his age, the level – which is a physical level – and his determination to get the ball back and play once he got it, he was a cut above any other centre-half we had last season. And some of them have been professional or semi-professional.”

Was it a surprise, then, to see him make his professional debut already?

"Not at all,” says McCroakam.

"There was a desire from Doncaster to give him his first-team debut last season from the bench.

"I don’t think anyone at the club was surprised.”

Following late cameos against Sutton United and AFC Wimbledon Faulkner, who turned 18 last month, was given an extended chance to impress when he replaced the injured Kyle Knoyle after 20 minutes against Salford City.

The former Club Doncaster Sports College student was initially introduced at right-back before switching to centre-half, his natural position.

He did enough to earn a start away to Northampton Town one week later, when another man-of-the-match performance saw him keep the division’s top scorers – who included seven-goal striker Sam Hoskins in their forward line – at bay.

Faulkner also took home the official man-of-the-match award in Tuesday’s goalless draw against Newcastle United’s under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy after recovering from a shaky moment early on which almost cost his side a goal.

McSheffrey said after the Northampton clash: “There was a couple of occasions where he was a little bit rash and too eager to win balls. But we have got to accept that’s him and that’s what we love about him.

"We have to accept once or twice he’s going to give a few fouls away. But his aggression, his belief and his character is great. It’s what we want at the club.”

McCroakam adds: “He’s got the makings of a very good footballer.

"It’s really hard to tell how far he could go, circumstances can dictate so much.