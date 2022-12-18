Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield drops January transfer window hint

The Doncaster chief has made no secret of his desire to improve the squad next month but has been tight-lipped on how many signings he wants and the areas of the pitch where he would like to beef up competition.

While players in the so-called ‘development phase’ – aged 24 or under – have not been ruled out, they must be able to add value, Schofield said.

On the hunt for proven quality, he told The Free Press: “That’s something we would love to recruit in January, whatever position that is.

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield on the touchline at Newport County.

"Someone who can come in and impact, but then also have the capability and openness to develop and learn what we are trying to do would be key.”

In September Rovers’ chief executive Gavin Baldwin confirmed funds would be available to sign players in January.

Schofield said: “Recruiting someone who’s really young to then develop becomes a real challenge to get to that [first-team] level.

"Our focus would be on someone who could come and impact the starting XI and push the other players who are starting.

"That could be really healthy for the squad.”

Saturday’s would-be opponents Harrogate currently have four players on loan from Schofield’s former club, Huddersfield Town, as part of an ongoing unofficial partnership between the two neighbouring outfits.

Doncaster’s director of football operations, James Coppinger, has been working to build relationships with clubs higher up the football pyramid with a view to a similar arrangement in future.

Schofield said: “We really want to grow that aspect and develop relationships with the so-called ‘bigger clubs’.

"We also need to be careful that players come to develop, but to come to impact as well is just as important.

"You need to get both sides of the coin.”

Bobby Faulkner has joined Workop Town for a month and Liam Ravenhill could head back out on loan.

Striker Reo Griffiths could also leave in search of minutes and fitness.