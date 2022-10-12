Manchester United youngster Maximillian Oyedele links up with Doncaster Rovers

Rovers say the move is part of United’s ‘Pro Experience Programme’, which will see the players take part in first-team training and rub shoulders with experienced professionals day to day.

The club remained tight-lipped on the identity of the pair but the Free Press understands one of them is Salford-born Poland Under-19 international Maximillian Oyedele.

Maximillian Oyedele has checked in at Doncaster Rovers.

Oyedele, 17, can reportedly play in defence and midfield and has trained with the Red Devils’ first team this term.

He has also made four U18 Premier League U18 Premier League appearances, scoring once.

Oyedele arrived at Cantley Park with his United teammate on Monday and the pair took part in the warm-up ahead of Tuesday’s Papa Johns Trophy game against Barnsley.