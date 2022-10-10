Liverpool loanee Max Woltman could be set for more minutes at Doncaster Rovers

The 19-year-old forward belied his age as he inspired Rovers’ comeback off the bench amid a fervent atmosphere as they held the league leaders to a 1-1 draw at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Woltman played a part in the equalising goal when his pass found the run of Kyle Knoyle, who in turn teed up Harrison Biggins to level the match.

Max Woltman has a shot at goal against Leyton Orient.

He later fashioned himself a chance to score the winner but saw his goalbound effort blocked.

"He came on and showed no fear," said Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey.

"He looked quality on the ball and he's done himself no harm whatsoever."

Woltman has been limited to appearances off the bench since joining Doncaster on a season-long loan on deadline day.

McSheffrey added: "I spoke to him after Tuesday (against Hartlepool). Late on I probably should have brought him on.

"I did say I would try and get him more minutes.”

Woltman, who made his Liverpool debut in December away to AC Milan in the Champions League, was introduced as part of a triple substitution following a dire first half for the home side.

A tactical change also saw Rovers switch from a 4-2-3-1 shape to 3-5-2.

McSheffrey said: "Should we have started with that shape? Potentially in hindsight.

"We finished quite well. It’s food for thought for the next game.”

Reflecting on his side's second-half display, McSheffrey said: "We put it on their toes a little bit and they showed their vulnerabilities.

"We got a point out of it, which was good."

