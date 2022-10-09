Despite a poor first-half performance, which improved slightly after the break, Rovers held league leaders Leyton Orient to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Gary McSheffrey's side are yet to hit their stride but only goal difference separates them from the play-offs, having played seven of the current top ten.

Harrison Biggins battles for the ball against Leyton Orient.

“We are as good as anyone on our day," said Biggins, who scored his first goal for Doncaster with their second-half equaliser against Orient.

"There is going to be frustrating times, off days, that’s just football.

"We don’t fear anybody. We have got that confidence within us, we just need to really start believing that.”

Biggins, 26, was one of 11 new arrivals at the Eco-Power Stadium this summer as Rovers plotted an immediate return to League One following relegation.

"The best is yet to come from us as a team,” he said.

"It is early days. Come Christmas and January it will start to take shape and we would like to think by that time we will be right in and around it.

"It’s going to get better. We are working towards that every single day and we have had some great results against good teams already.”

The Sheffield-born midfielder, who was deployed further forward against the O’s, also believes the best is yet to come from him in a Doncaster shirt.

He said: “There’s still a lot for me to learn and improve on.