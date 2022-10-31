The move is part of a fledgling partnership between Rovers and the Red Devils which saw United prospects Sam Mather and Maximilian Oyedele head to Cantley Park earlier this month.

Several clubs have helped out United with their ‘Pro Experience Programme’ but this is the first time a promising youngster has gone the other way.

No messing: Doncaster Rovers starlet Bobby Faulkner wins a header against Leyton Orient.

Doncaster’s head of football operations James Coppinger was behind the idea.

He said: “Given Bobby never came through an academy programme I thought it would be worth giving him the opportunity and experience at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"With myself never going through an academy then signing for Newcastle at 17, when you experience it you are not a million miles away.”

Faulkner, 18, joined Doncaster from tenth-tier side Rossington Main prior to embarking on his two-year youth scholarship.

Coppinger, who started his career at Darlington before joining the Magpies for more than a million pounds one year later in 1998, added: “Bobby knows what he needs to improve but I believe he’s got something a lot them lads won’t have.

"It will be really really interesting how he gets on pitting himself against the under 18s and 23s at Man United.”

A Premier League scout told the Free Press Faulkner was likely to be on the radar of most, if not all, of England’s top-flight clubs after breaking into Rovers’ first-team this season.

Coppinger, who praised the youngster’s ‘throwback style’, said: “Any 18-year-old that’s playing regularly in League Two will.

"People will be interested to have a look at him. He’s way off the finished article but I think with his mentality and the way he wants to improve and develop it’s up to him how far he wants to go.”

Faulkner, from Norton, was driven to Manchester by his proud parents on Monday morning and will stay with a host family while he trains at Carrington until Wednesday.

Coppinger arranged the opportunity before the start of the season and said: “He will see how those players are technically, physically and mentally. It will stand him in good stead going forward.