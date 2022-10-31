Schofield began the season as head coach of last season’s beaten Championship play-off finalists but lasted just nine games before he was dismissed with the club second from bottom.

He rejected an opportunity to manage in Belgium’s top flight this summer before landing the top job at Huddersfield after Carlos Corberán’s shock departure three weeks before the start of the campaign.

Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield.

The premature exit left Schofield ‘very disappointed’, but the Terriers’ loss could be Doncaster’s gain.

Some much improved performances fitting the board’s wishes for an ‘entertaining and attacking approach’ have already been observed – and yielded Schofield’s first win last weekend.

"Everyone, especially within the club, probably looked at it and thought he was really unlucky,” a source at Huddersfield said of Schofield’s ill-fated 69 days in charge.

"I don't think anyone was thinking he's rubbish.”

Huddersfield lost key pair Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo days before the start of the new term while regular starter Matty Pearson suffered a serious injury during pre-season.

Danel Sinani and Levi Colwill also returned to their parent clubs, having played a significant part in last year’s success.

“It’s tough at Huddersfield because you have to accept if you have a good season you lose your best players,” the source added.

"Danny was in a no-win position.

"If you lose five of your main players the team spirit takes a blow. If they are playing every week it has a massive impact on performances.”

Schofield, 42, admitted he was ‘just as surprised as anyone else’ by his appointment in July, labelling it ‘a big, massive shock’ in his first interview as boss.

"Danny took over in difficult circumstances,” said the source.

"If I was taking over I would think ‘right, this is going to be tough’.

"You have last half a team who are guaranteed starters and you have got to try and find people to try and replace them – but they have got to have time to settle.”

While seven defeats from nine is a very poor return by any team’s standards, there is a feeling in some quarters Schofield paid the price for higher expectations in West Yorkshire.

Before their charge to the play-off final, Huddersfield finished twentieth and six points clear of relegation in Corberán’s first season in charge.

The year before they placed eighteenth, three points above the drop.

"They were underdogs last season and came from nowhere, that’s what people have to remember,” said the source.

"The year before they really struggled. Sometimes you have got to be a little bit patient.”

Still, a chastening experience like Huddersfield will remain a blot on Schofield’s otherwise pristine coaching CV for some time.

Should he build on the admittedly very early promise of his first three games and fulfil the high expectations of Doncaster in League Two, it may put potential suitors off, allowing him to continue any progress made with his hometown club.

"If he gets a couple of wins it takes the pressure off and he can really kick on,” the source added.