News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Double delight for Doncaster Rovers defender Kyle Knoyle after Gillingham win

Doncaster Rovers' win over Gillingham capped an 'amazing 24 hours' for new dad Kyle Knoyle.

By Steve Jones
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2022, 10:51am

Wing-back Knoyle raced his partner Daisy to hospital on Friday evening, where she gave birth to a baby girl at around 7pm.

Read More
‘Key player’, ‘Man in form’: Doncaster Rovers player ratings after 1-0 win over ...

The defender managed to grab six hours’ worth of sleep – more than might be expected – when his young family returned home later that evening before putting in an impressive shift as Doncaster overcame the Gills 1-0.

Kyle Knoyle drives forward with the ball.

Most Popular

“It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours,” admitted Knoyle, who assisted Harrison Biggins’s match-winning goal in the second half.

"I got home yesterday, had a little nap, woke up and my missus informed me she’s in labour.

"We rushed to the hospital at six, had the baby at seven, and were home at ten. I was in bed at 12 then woke up and played the game.”

The 26-year-old continued: "It’s amazing but I think it’s going to take a while to realise what’s happened.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

"Right now there’s a lot of adrenaline in my body.

"It was amazing, both last night and today.”

The Knoyle family have yet to decide on a name for their newest addition, who was set to meet her grandparents for the first time on Saturday evening.

Knoyle said: “My missus did very well and she was a massive help with letting me get some sleep.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

"It’s been a crazy 24 hours but a 24 hours I will remember.

"I’m going to take a break from football, enjoy that special time and get ready for Monday.”

GillinghamHarrison Biggins