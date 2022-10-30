Double delight for Doncaster Rovers defender Kyle Knoyle after Gillingham win

Wing-back Knoyle raced his partner Daisy to hospital on Friday evening, where she gave birth to a baby girl at around 7pm.

The defender managed to grab six hours’ worth of sleep – more than might be expected – when his young family returned home later that evening before putting in an impressive shift as Doncaster overcame the Gills 1-0.

Kyle Knoyle drives forward with the ball.

“It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours,” admitted Knoyle, who assisted Harrison Biggins’s match-winning goal in the second half.

"I got home yesterday, had a little nap, woke up and my missus informed me she’s in labour.

"We rushed to the hospital at six, had the baby at seven, and were home at ten. I was in bed at 12 then woke up and played the game.”

The 26-year-old continued: "It’s amazing but I think it’s going to take a while to realise what’s happened.

"Right now there’s a lot of adrenaline in my body.

"It was amazing, both last night and today.”

The Knoyle family have yet to decide on a name for their newest addition, who was set to meet her grandparents for the first time on Saturday evening.

Knoyle said: “My missus did very well and she was a massive help with letting me get some sleep.

"It’s been a crazy 24 hours but a 24 hours I will remember.