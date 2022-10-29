‘Key player’, ‘Man in form’: Doncaster Rovers player ratings after 1-0 win over Gillingham
A second-half goal from Harrison Biggins was enough to give Danny Schofield his first win in charge of Doncaster Rovers at home to Gillingham.
In-form Biggins popped up in the box on the hour mark to meet Kyle Knoyle's cross and head past Glenn Morris, having earlier hit the bar with a free-kick from 30 yards.
Visitors Gillingham offered very little in attack but did see Max Ehmer's header tipped onto the bar with the score at 0-0.
