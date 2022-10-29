News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

‘Key player’, ‘Man in form’: Doncaster Rovers player ratings after 1-0 win over Gillingham

A second-half goal from Harrison Biggins was enough to give Danny Schofield his first win in charge of Doncaster Rovers at home to Gillingham.

By Steve Jones
5 minutes ago

In-form Biggins popped up in the box on the hour mark to meet Kyle Knoyle's cross and head past Glenn Morris, having earlier hit the bar with a free-kick from 30 yards.

Visitors Gillingham offered very little in attack but did see Max Ehmer's header tipped onto the bar with the score at 0-0.

Scroll down for out player ratings.

1. Match action

Harrison Biggins celebrates his goal.

Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

2. Jonathan Mitchell - 7

Got caught dallying in possession with Ro-Shaun Williams but made a few saves to keep Gillingham at bay, most notably tipping a header onto the bar.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

3. Kyle Knoyle - 8

Offered a constant attacking threat down the right-hand side and assisted the opening goal.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

4. Adam Long - 7

Largely solid defensively and looked OK in possession, too. Replaced due to injury.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
GillinghamHarrison Biggins
Next Page
Page 1 of 4