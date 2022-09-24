Rovers made a strong start to life back in League Two and set the pace at the top of the table by going unbeaten in their first six matches, but have since lost three consecutive games.

Pressure is now on boss Gary McSheffrey to get their season back on track, starting at home to struggling Crawley Town this afternoon.

Doncaster Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin.

Speaking at a fans Q&A session following the Viking Supporters Co-operative AGM on Saturday morning, Baldwin said: “From the finances that were made available it would be disappointing if we weren’t in contention for promotion at the end of the season, whether that’s automatic or the play-offs.

"From an emotional perspective as much as anything, no-one wants to be in League Two. From the financial side, League One is a far better place to be.

"The finances should allow that to be a real possibility.”

It is understood Doncaster boast one of the highest budgets in the fourth tier.

Baldwin was also quizzed on Rovers’ recent form and what that could mean for McSheffrey’s position in charge amid pressure from some sections of the fanbase.

Baldwin said: "I’m not going to give you a timescale. What I would say is say is results were good at the start but being honest with you performances, if we look at the stats, weren’t following the results.

"The last three games (in League Two) we have been second best, completely.”

McSheffrey’s side returned to winning ways in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday.

The next three matches will see them play three sides who have just one win between them in the league this season.

Baldwin said: “You would expect to do very well out of them from our perspective. This is not me saying he’s got to win the next three games.

"These are three games you would expect to win.”

Baldwin was also asked if further funds would be available for transfers in the January transfer window.

He said: “We always have (funds) for January, but equally with the money that’s been made available up front it would be disappointing if we don’t end up in contention for promotion.