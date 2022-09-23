Rovers' next three opponents - Crawley, Rochdale and Hartlepool United - have just one win between them in their opening nine games in League Two.

Doncaster themselves are in need of a positive result after three straight defeats in the league, but they did beat higher-division Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday.

Gary McSheffrey

McSheffrey said: “I’m not going to go out there and say what sort points we’re targeting just to get shot down if it doesn’t happen.

"We just go into each game as it comes and we obviously want to get a home win on Saturday.”

Crawley were taken over in April and might have expected a better start after signing the division’s leading goalscorer last season over the summer.

But striker Dominic Telford, who scored 26 goals in all competitions for Newport County in 21/22, has just one goal in the league this term.

“They’re a good team, probably underachieving a bit and it’s one we have to be wary of,” said McSheffrey, who himself is under pressure to get Doncaster’s early season progress back on track.

"We are on the right track for bouncing back. We had a good performance on Tuesday, a good response when we asked for one, and we will build confidence from that.