The club had hoped to exploit a twelfth-century treaty which saw Doncaster handed over to King David I of Scotland in 1136 as part of a peace deal after he had conquered parts of northern England.

Officially, the city has never been handed back, prompting Doncaster City to try its luck with an application for entry next season – and generate some publicity in the process.

Doncaster City formed at the start of the 2022/23 season. Photo: Steve Pennock.

The club, which was formed in June and plays in the thirteenth tier of English football with average attendances of around 100, had visions of hosting one of the Old Firm at their temporary home – the 2,000-capacity Welfare Ground in Armthorpe.