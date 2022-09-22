Doncaster City: English football club hoping to compete in Scottish Cup receive bad news
Doncaster City's dream of hosting Celtic or Rangers in the Scottish Cup is over after it emerged they are ineligible to compete in the competition.
The club had hoped to exploit a twelfth-century treaty which saw Doncaster handed over to King David I of Scotland in 1136 as part of a peace deal after he had conquered parts of northern England.
Officially, the city has never been handed back, prompting Doncaster City to try its luck with an application for entry next season – and generate some publicity in the process.
The club, which was formed in June and plays in the thirteenth tier of English football with average attendances of around 100, had visions of hosting one of the Old Firm at their temporary home – the 2,000-capacity Welfare Ground in Armthorpe.
But, according to the Scottish Cup's rules of entry, their status as members of the English Football Association, rather than that of Scotland, means they do not meet the eligibility requirements.