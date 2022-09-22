Doncaster-based Samoa team tipped to win 2022 Rugby League World Cup

The national team of Samoa will arrive in the city on October 4 armed with a star-studded squad from Australia's NRL (National Rugby League) – the ‘equivalent of the Premier League’.

Samoa’s side will be dominated by players currently representing the Penrith Panthers at club level, who are the reigning champions of rugby league’s most prestigious domestic competition.

Taylan May of Samoa makes a break during the Men's International Test Match between Samoa and the Cook Islands at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on June 25, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Doncaster RLFC CEO Carl Hall said: "We could be hosting the winners, it's an unbelievable side they are putting together.

"The Penrith Panthers won the NRL finals last year and they are in the semi-final this weekend.

"Rugby League is the national sport in Australia, the NRL is the equivalent of the Premier League and these are the best players in the world."

The 2022 Rugby League World Cup takes place in England from 15 October to 19 November.

The Samoans, who have never won the tournament, begin their quest for glory against England at St James' Park in Newcastle on the opening day.

"That could be a really interesting game," added Hall.

"It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them win that.”

The Eco-Power Stadium will host three group-stage matches during the tournament, starting with France v Greece on Monday, 17 October.

Samoa will also play Greece in Doncaster on Sunday, 23 October before Papua New Guinea take on Wales on Monday, 31 October.

Hall added: “This doesn’t come to Doncaster every day.

"This is a world-class event, it’s something you will remember for the rest of your life.”

The Covid-delayed event will be the best-attended in rugby league's 127-year history, although it is understood more than half of the tickets available remain unsold.

“If people don’t want to come and watch a world-class event in their own city then there is something wrong," said Hall, who has played a major role in helping to bring the competition to Doncaster.