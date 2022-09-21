A spokesperson for Doncaster City Football Club, who formed earlier this year, confirmed an application had been submitted to the Scottish Football Association.

In 1136 Doncaster was ceded to King David I of Scotland, who had conquered parts of northern England, in the first Treaty of Durham.

“You can’t apply to take part in the FA Cup (in England) until a certain level (Level 9 of the English football league system in most cases) so they have gone down the route of applying for the Scottish one,” the spokesperson said.

Doncaster City currently play in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior Football League Division Two - the thirteenth tier of English football.

But the club, which is backed by football agent Willie McKay, has ambition plans for the future.

Doncaster City could take part in the Scottish Cup next term. Photo: Steve Pennock.

They include building a “hub of football for the North of England” in Bawtry.

The spokesperson added: “When teams coming from abroad or fly up north a lot of the time they are staying at hotels where there’s a lot of distractions.

"The idea is that everything is in one place and they can fly into Doncaster Sheffield Airport.”

The plans include indoor and outdoor training pitches, accommodation, entertainment facilities and places to eat, the spokesperson said.

The site will also house Doncaster City, who will play their home matches at the Welfare Ground in Armthorpe this season.

“Work on the pitch we are going to use has already started,” said the spokesperson.

"The complex depends on planning permission. We have got a meeting at the end of the month regarding that.”

A letter in support of the proposals has been submitted by none other than Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, with LA Galaxy, Norwich and Reading also among those clubs in support.

Discussing Doncaster City’s plans for the future, the spokesperson said: “To get as high as they can. A lot of people on Twitter from various teams say it will never happen but it’s been done before.

"We have got a bit of an advantage in terms of people known to the club."

They continued: “We know how difficult it’s going to be.

"It’s not going to be an overnight thing but there is no point not having ambition with these sorts of things.

"It’s not just about Doncaster City, it’s for the profile of Doncaster and Doncaster sport. I think people should be behind it.”

Doncaster City, who are sponsored by Sports Direct, currently sit top of the league after two matches in their maiden season.

The club has generated media interest locally, regionally and nationally since its formation, owing to McKay’s reputation and their bold plans and presence on social media.

“People are saying they don’t care but I think they are taking notice,” the spokesperson added.

”If they didn’t care they wouldn’t follow us and take the time to tweet us.