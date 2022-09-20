The goalkeeper, who began his career with Doncaster Rovers before playing for the likes of Bury, Scarborough and Halifax Town, made his debut in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Evo Soccer.

The result sent newly formed Doncaster City top of the table in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior Football League Division Two.

"I didn’t really have a lot to do,” admitted Nick, whose 15-year-old son Shay – also a goalkeeper – plays for Rovers’ academy.

"The clean sheet was a bonus. I enjoyed it.

"It could be a one-off, I believe their keeper was on holiday or at a wedding. We have just left it open.

"I felt alright after I played. But if I did have a lot to do I’m not sure my body would take it.”

Nick Buxton (right) alongside Doncaster Rovers Belles chief Andy Butler.

Nick had not played in a competitive fixture for about six years before Saturday.

He was persuaded to sign for Doncaster City by the man behind the club, football agent Willie McKay.

Nick said: “I have been friends with Willie for years. I knew he was starting Doncaster City up and I helped him get to Armthorpe (Welfare, where the club currently plays its home matches).

"I went to see him last week and he said: ‘we need a keeper’. I burst out laughing, he said: ‘I’m not joking’. Originally, they wanted me at the start of the season.

"It got to Thursday and his son Mark rang me and said: ‘are you going to play?’. Once I registered that was it.”

In true non-league style, Nick was introduced to his new teammates before kick-off.

He added: “I have been down to some of the games to watch with Willie.

"I knew some of them from league football years ago. The majority I was meeting for the first time.”

Last week Doncaster City unveiled plans ‘to create a hub of football for the North of England right here in Doncaster’, featuring indoor and outdoor pitches, a pavilion and an indoor training facility.

Nick said: “The pitches are starting to get ready.

"If the campus comes off it will be an unbelievable place to play football.”