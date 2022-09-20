Why Doncaster Rovers youngster Liam Ravenhill won’t be sent out on loan

The central midfielder, 19, is well thought of by first-team boss Gary McSheffrey, who managed him in Rovers’ youth team, but has been restricted to just three appearances this term.

The season started well for Ravenhill as he earned starts against Bradford City on the opening day and Lincoln in the Carabao Cup first round.

Liam Ravenhill will take part in tonight's game against Lincoln City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then his only involvement has been against Newcastle United’s under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy and more often than not he has been left out of the matchday squad.

“We see a role for Liam,” said McSheffrey.

"He’s been unfortunate that he’s not got more time, but that’s football.

"Sometimes you are going to have periods where you’re not getting the minutes you want, but Liam will feature on Tuesday (in the Papa Johns Trophy) from the start.”

McSheffrey is expected to make several changes for tonight’s match against the Imps, who fielded a strong side in their opening game in the competition.

Several fringe players will be given an opportunity to stake a claim with appearances also planned for returning trio Ben Close, Joe Olowu and Aidan Barlow.

"It’s up to them to grab the shirt when the opportunity comes,” added McSheffrey.

"I know sometimes it’s hard when you’re getting one game in three weeks but it’s where we’re at.

"We’ve got a few bodies coming back so it’s going to be difficult for everyone. We’re going to have some tough decisions over the next few weeks.”

Jack Degruchy, another central midfielder, and Tavonga Kuleya were allowed to leave Doncaster on youth loans last week.

The pair have joined seventh tier outfit FC United of Manchester for a month.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ben Bottomley has joined Tadcaster Albion in the division below on a one-month loan.

McSheffrey said: “That was the plan with Jack all along – to get him some minutes.

"It was the plan with most of the youngsters all along but Tavs found himself in a position where we were using him quite regularly.

"At his age he needs to be getting game time. We felt it was the right time.”