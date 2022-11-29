EFL clubs are allowed to bring in further loan players and permanent additions from January 1 to 31, with Rovers' chief executive Gavin Baldwin pledging funds for fresh recruits.

January also presents a big opportunity for Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield to continue making his mark on the team, having taken on a group assembled by his predecessor Gary McSheffrey.

Schofield told the Free Press he does not have a specific number of targets in mind and added: “We are always looking to add to the squad to improve it.

Danny Schofield is targeting January additions.

"We have some real quality players in the squad at the moment but you are always looking to add and improve – and discussions are ongoing.”

George Miller has scored nine of Doncaster’s 23 goals in League Two this term, almost 40 per cent of their total.

There are concerns they are too reliant on their top-scorer, but Schofield would not be drawn on whether he intends to add another striker to his ranks.

He said: “I don’t want to specifically say ‘we are going to recruit in this position’.

"It’s got to be the right person, definitely, and the right player. One who can add a lot of value to the squad.”

Kieran Agard has also contributed to the attacking cause with three goals and two assists this term, while Reo Griffiths is once again fit and available for selection.

Birmingham City loanee Josh Andrews remains at his parent club receiving treatment for tendonitis in his knee.

Schofield, a keen player-developer, was confident of being able to recruit his ideal target, or targets, in January.

He said: “There’s players available.

"We research potential loan spells, players who have not really competed in this league and try and spot the potential.”

The majority of Rovers’ current squad are in what’s known as the ‘development phase’ – aged 24 or under – but Schofield does not plan to recruit exclusively from that bracket.