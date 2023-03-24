There has been plenty of activity following an incident at a service station on the M18 today.

You can read all about that here: Lanes closed and delays on M18 near Doncaster as emergency services deal with incident

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's what you missed in Doncaster today

Police are also asking for help in trying to locate 40-year-old Simon who has gone missing from his Doncaster home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full story is here: Police launch appeal after 40-year-old man goes missing from home in Doncaster