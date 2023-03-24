Round-up: The top stories in Doncaster today - Friday March 24
There has been plenty going on in Doncaster today and here is a round up of the most popular.
There has been plenty of activity following an incident at a service station on the M18 today.
You can read all about that here: Lanes closed and delays on M18 near Doncaster as emergency services deal with incident
Doncaster M-way service station hit by cash machine ram raid stays closed after 'significant damage'
Police are also asking for help in trying to locate 40-year-old Simon who has gone missing from his Doncaster home.
The full story is here: Police launch appeal after 40-year-old man goes missing from home in Doncaster
And finally if you’re looking for a job, a Doncaster fruit and veg trader is looking for help with a £32,000 salary, more on that here Jobs: Doncaster market fruit and veg stall looking for £32,000 a year helper