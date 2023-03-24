News you can trust since 1925
Round-up: The top stories in Doncaster today - Friday March 24

There has been plenty going on in Doncaster today and here is a round up of the most popular.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:53 GMT

There has been plenty of activity following an incident at a service station on the M18 today.

You can read all about that here: Lanes closed and delays on M18 near Doncaster as emergency services deal with incident

Thieves escape with cash machine after ram raid on Doncaster motorway service station

Here's what you missed in Doncaster today
Doncaster M-way service station hit by cash machine ram raid stays closed after 'significant damage'

Police are also asking for help in trying to locate 40-year-old Simon who has gone missing from his Doncaster home.

The full story is here: Police launch appeal after 40-year-old man goes missing from home in Doncaster

And finally if you’re looking for a job, a Doncaster fruit and veg trader is looking for help with a £32,000 salary, more on that here Jobs: Doncaster market fruit and veg stall looking for £32,000 a year helper

