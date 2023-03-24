Doncaster M-way service station hit by cash machine ram raid stays closed after 'significant damage'
A Doncaster motorway service station targeted by thieves in an audacious middle of the night ram raid on a cash machine will remain closed after suffering ‘significant damage,’ bosses have said.
Raiders targeted Doncaster North services on the M18 in the early hours of this morning, smashing into the building before escaping with money.
Service station operators Moto has said the station will remain closed throughout the day as police carry out investigations at the scene and while repairs are carried out.
A spokesperson for Moto Hospitality said: “Shortly after 2am this morning, our Doncaster North services were targeted in an incident.
"As well as causing significant damage to the front of the main building, money was forcibly taken from an on-site ATM cash machine.
“Thankfully, no members of the public or Moto colleagues were physically harmed during the incident.
"Moto is now working closely with the police to aid their investigations, as well as provide support to members of the public that were on-site.
"The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues is our main priority at this time and we will be providing support to those affected.
“The main building at Doncaster Northbound services will remain closed to the public for at least the remainder of today whilst police continue their investigations and we work to make the site safe for customers.
"Fuel and parking facilities, however, will remain open.
The raiders used a van to smash the machine out of a wall before fleeing.
Police officers have been at the scene throughout the day with the service station at the intersection of the M18 and M180 sealed off.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended a service station just off the M18 at around 2am this morning (24 March) following reports of a ram raid on an ATM.
“It is believed that offenders used a flatbed van to pull the cash machine out of the wall before fleeing the scene in a separate vehicle.
“Forensic examination on the vehicle is taking place and enquiries are on-going.
"Anyone with information is asked to report it online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 0064 of 24 March 2023.”