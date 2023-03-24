Thieves escape with cash machine after ram raid on Doncaster motorway service station
Thieves escaped with a cash machine afte a middle of the night ram raid on a Doncaster motorway service station.
The raiders struck at Doncaster North services in the early hours of this morning, using a van to smash the machine out of a wall before fleeing.
Officers have been at the scene throughout the morning with the service station at the intersection of the M18 and M180 sealed off.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended a service station just off the M18 at around 2am this morning (24 March) following reports of a ram raid on an ATM.
“It is believed that offenders used a flatbed van to pull the cash machine out of the wall before fleeing the scene in a separate vehicle.
“Forensic examination on the vehicle is taking place and enquiries are on-going.
"Anyone with information is asked to report it online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 0064 of 24 March 2023.”