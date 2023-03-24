Thieves escape with cash machine after ram raid on Doncaster motorway service station

The raiders struck at Doncaster North services in the early hours of this morning, using a van to smash the machine out of a wall before fleeing.

Officers have been at the scene throughout the morning with the service station at the intersection of the M18 and M180 sealed off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended a service station just off the M18 at around 2am this morning (24 March) following reports of a ram raid on an ATM.

Police are investigating the raid at Doncaster North services.

“It is believed that offenders used a flatbed van to pull the cash machine out of the wall before fleeing the scene in a separate vehicle.

“Forensic examination on the vehicle is taking place and enquiries are on-going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad