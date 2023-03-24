News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster motorway service station 'sealed off by police' following serious emergency incident

A Doncaster motorway service station has been reportedly cordoned off by police this morning following a serious emergency incident.

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:41 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:42 GMT

Several eyewitnesses have reported police cordons in place at the Doncaster North service station, which is located near to Hatfield at the intersection of the M18 and M180 motorways.

There are unconfirmed reports that a vehicle has crashed into the interior of the main service station building.

We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and service station operator Moto for comment.

Police are reportedly in attendance at the Doncaster North services near Hatfield.
