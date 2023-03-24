Doncaster motorway service station 'sealed off by police' following serious emergency incident
A Doncaster motorway service station has been reportedly cordoned off by police this morning following a serious emergency incident.
Several eyewitnesses have reported police cordons in place at the Doncaster North service station, which is located near to Hatfield at the intersection of the M18 and M180 motorways.
There are unconfirmed reports that a vehicle has crashed into the interior of the main service station building.
We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and service station operator Moto for comment.