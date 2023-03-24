Lanes closed and delays on M18 near Doncaster as emergency services deal with incident
Drivers are being warned of delays and lane closures on the M18 near Doncaster this afternoon as emergency services deal with an earlier collision.
By Darren Burke
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:42 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 13:42 GMT
National Highways: Yorkshire has closed lane two in both directions near to junction two at Loversall due to a collision earlier today.
National Highways Traffic Officers are on the scene.
There are currently delays of 20 minutes in both directions while recovery work takes place and barrier damage is assessed.
We have asked police for further details.