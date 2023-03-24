News you can trust since 1925
Lanes closed and delays on M18 near Doncaster as emergency services deal with incident

Drivers are being warned of delays and lane closures on the M18 near Doncaster this afternoon as emergency services deal with an earlier collision.

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:42 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 13:42 GMT

National Highways: Yorkshire has closed lane two in both directions near to junction two at Loversall due to a collision earlier today.

National Highways Traffic Officers are on the scene.

There are currently delays of 20 minutes in both directions while recovery work takes place and barrier damage is assessed.

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the M18 near Doncaster.
We have asked police for further details.

