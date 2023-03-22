Jobs: Doncaster market fruit and veg stall looking for £32,000 a year helper

K.D. Davis and Sons, a long-standing fixture in Doncaster’s city centre market, has advertised the role, which includes serving customers, shifting boxes of fruit and veg – and 5.30am starts.

It offers a salary of £25,000 to £32,000 per year.

A spokesman said: “Due to continued growth, an exciting new opportunity has arisen on our market stalls.

Doncaster fruit and veg stall K.D. Davis is looking for a stall helper.

"Permanent role, predominantly at Doncaster Markets five or six days per week.

The advert says the role will include:

• Erecting and displaying stalls daily• Unloading and storing fresh produce• Serving customers politely and efficiently• Packing stalls down

It added: “The applicant must be able to add up sums in their head easily, get out of bed in a morning, lift heavy products and have a reasonable understanding of fresh produce.