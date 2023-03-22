Jobs: Doncaster market fruit and veg stall looking for £32,000 a year helper
A popular Doncaster market fruit and vegetable stall is looking for a helper – with a salary of up to £32,000 a year.
K.D. Davis and Sons, a long-standing fixture in Doncaster’s city centre market, has advertised the role, which includes serving customers, shifting boxes of fruit and veg – and 5.30am starts.
It offers a salary of £25,000 to £32,000 per year.
A spokesman said: “Due to continued growth, an exciting new opportunity has arisen on our market stalls.
"Permanent role, predominantly at Doncaster Markets five or six days per week.
The advert says the role will include:
• Erecting and displaying stalls daily• Unloading and storing fresh produce• Serving customers politely and efficiently• Packing stalls down
It added: “The applicant must be able to add up sums in their head easily, get out of bed in a morning, lift heavy products and have a reasonable understanding of fresh produce.
Applicants should send a CV to [email protected]