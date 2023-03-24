Police launch appeal after 40-year-old man goes missing from home in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police officers in Doncaster are appealing for the public’s help to help find the missing man, named only as Simon.

A force spokesman said: “Simon, 40, was last seen leaving his home address in Balby yesterday – 23 March – at around 4pm. He has not been seen or heard from since.

"Simon is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall with short grey hair.

Police are appealing for help to find missing man Simon.

"He was last seen wearing grey jeans, a black coat, a black balaclava and riding his bicycle which has green handlebars.

"He was also carrying a light blue coloured bag for life.

