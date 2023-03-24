Police launch appeal after 40-year-old man goes missing from home in Doncaster
Police have launched an urgent appeal after a 40-year-old Doncaster man went missing after leaving his home.
South Yorkshire Police officers in Doncaster are appealing for the public’s help to help find the missing man, named only as Simon.
A force spokesman said: “Simon, 40, was last seen leaving his home address in Balby yesterday – 23 March – at around 4pm. He has not been seen or heard from since.
"Simon is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall with short grey hair.
"He was last seen wearing grey jeans, a black coat, a black balaclava and riding his bicycle which has green handlebars.
"He was also carrying a light blue coloured bag for life.
If you have any information that can help officers with their enquiries please report it online, via live chat or by calling South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 633 of 23 March 2023.